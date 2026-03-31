Stamps Ink Multifaceted McAllister

Published on March 31, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







The Calgary Stampeders have signed American running back and return specialist Tyreik McAllister.

Tyreik McAllister

#34

Running back

College: Charleston

Height: 5.10

Weight: 185

Born: Apr. 17, 1998

Birthplace: Latta, SC

American

McAllister played 16 games for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2023 when he recorded 41 kickoff returns for 1,037 yards, 56 punt returns for 602 yards, seven missed-field goal returns for 408 yards and one touchdown, 27 receptions for 364 yards and two touchdowns and 13 carries for 52 yards. His all-purpose yards and kickoff return average led the league that season and he was the Ticats' nominee for the league's Most Outstanding Special Teams Player award.

He then signed with the National Football League's Las Vegas Raiders, scoring two touchdowns in a 2024 pre-season game and later making three regular-season appearances. McAllister was most recently under contract with the Columbus Aviators of the United Football League.

During his collegiate career, McAllister suited up 38 times over five seasons (2017-21) at Charleston. As a senior with the Golden Eagles in 2021, his average of 7.6 yards per carry ranked third in the nation as he was named the Mountain East Conference's Offensive Player of the Year. He also received first-team all-MEC honours in each of his final two years.

McAllister, along with Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson, will be available to the media today at 2 p.m. in the players' lounge at McMahon Stadium. Members of the media must enter through the clubhouse doors at the south end of the stadium.







Canadian Football League Stories from March 31, 2026

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