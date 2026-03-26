Stampeders Broadcasts to Continue on QR Calgary

Published on March 26, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







With a new three-year agreement in place, the Calgary Stampeders are pleased to extend their partnership with long-time radio partner QR Calgary.

Each Stampeders game will once again be broadcast on the team's traditional home on the AM dial at 770 CHQR.

"We are excited for QR Calgary to be remaining an important partner and supporter of Stampeders football," said Stampeders president Jay McNeil. "Stamps fans are loyal listeners, and they can now officially look forward to hearing many more memorable moments and great calls on the QR Calgary airwaves for these next three years."

"We're excited to continue our longstanding and cherished partnership with the Calgary Stampeders - a team that embodies all of the great things about Calgary, with commitment to excellence on and off the field," said Michael Tarasko, Manager of Talk and Talent at Corus Entertainment. " As our partnership hits the 35-year mark, we cannot wait to welcome all of Canada to the 113th edition of the Grey Cup. We'd like to thank the Stampeders for trusting us to be their radio partner once again and look forward to a wonderful 2026 season. Go Stamps Go!"

Play-by-play announcer Mark Stephen and colour commentator Greg Peterson will continue as the longest-serving broadcast team in CFL history. Stephen became the voice of the Stampeders in 1996 and was inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame's Football Reporters of Canada wing in 2013. Peterson, a former Stampeders defensive back for nine seasons and 1992 Grey Cup champion, has provided in-game analysis since 1994.

Stampeders radio broadcasts will also once again include veteran host Jock Wilson and sideline reporter Dave McIvor. QR Calgary delivers every Stampeders pre-season, regular-season and playoff game, with extensive pre-game and post-game coverage.

The 2026 Stampeders season begins with a pre-season game at home against the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Monday, May 18 at 1 p.m. The regular season starts on Friday, June 5 when the Red and White welcome the Winnipeg Blue Bombers for a 7 p.m. kickoff.







Canadian Football League Stories from March 26, 2026

Stampeders Broadcasts to Continue on QR Calgary - Calgary Stampeders

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