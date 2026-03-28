Red and White Add Quarterback to Roster

Published on March 28, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







The Calgary Stampeders have signed American quarterback Ben Wooldridge.

Ben Wooldridge

Quarterback

College: Louisiana

Height: 6.02

Weight: 214

Born: Sept. 27, 1999

Birthplace: Pleasanton, CA

American

Wooldridge attended training camp with the National Football League's New England Patriots in 2025 and appeared in one pre-season game. He also spent time with the St. Louis Battlehawks of the United Football League in 2026.

Wooldridge began his collegiate career at Fresno State before playing three seasons at Louisiana. He appeared in 24 games at Louisiana, completing 369 of 604 passes for 4,622 yards and 37 touchdowns. He also had 129 carries for 447 yards and nine touchdowns for the Ragin' Cajuns. Wooldridge was named first-team all-Sun Belt and the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year in 2024.







Canadian Football League Stories from March 28, 2026

Red and White Add Quarterback to Roster - Calgary Stampeders

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