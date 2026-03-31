Lions in Langford Pre-Season Clash Is Now Sold Out
Published on March 31, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
B.C. Lions News Release
(Vancouver) - It's shaping up to be another memorable and exciting trip to Vancouver Island, as the BC Lions announced today that our pre-season game in Langford sold out. Thank you, Langford!
We take on the Edmonton Elks on Saturday, May 23 at 2:00 pm. The weekend celebration begins on Friday, May 22 when Starlight Stadium also hosts a party headlined by Victoria's own Born Reckless and opened by Jaxxee.
Tickets for the Friday bash can be secured for $15 with all proceeds benefiting the Belmont Bulldogs Football Program.
Fans attending can also meet Lions players and enjoy outdoor games, a music D.J., and much more!
Canadian Football League Stories from March 31, 2026
- Lions in Langford Pre-Season Clash Is Now Sold Out - B.C. Lions
- Roughriders Add Former Longhorns LB David Gbenda - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- BC Lions' Indigenous Youth Program Is Back for a Fifth Season of Flag Football and Team Building - B.C. Lions
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- Elks Add Rick Campbell to Staff - Edmonton Elks
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