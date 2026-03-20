FanFest Presented by BCLC Returns to Kamloops & Hillside Stadium on Saturday, May 16

Published on March 20, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Vancouver) - With 2026 Training Camp presented by Sun Peaks Resort and City of Kamloops less than two months away in the Tournament Capital, the BC Lions announced that FanFest presented by BCLC is set for Saturday, May 16 at Hillside Stadium from 2:30-7:00 pm.

As preparations for our 72nd season of Lions football kick into high gear, fans of all ages will get an up-close look at the 2026 squad coming together. The day begins with a full team practice and wraps up with player autographs, while fans can also enjoy food and beverages, a music DJ, inflatables, mascots and much more.

"FanFest is a special day on our calendar that helps us officially launch a new season, while allowing our great fans from across the province to establish a deeper connection with our team," said Duane Vienneau, president of the Lions.

"We can't thank our great Lions fans and partners at BCLC enough for your continued support in making this fun for everyone involved."

New for this year is our BCLC Celebrity Flag Football Game, featuring BC Lions Alumni and some very special participants who will be unveiled at a later date.

Kids aged 6-13 can take part in our Play with the Pros, a non-contact football clinic coached by current Lions. Aspiring dancers can take part in our Dance with the Pros with members of the Uproar Dance Team. Registration for both events will open on Monday April 13.

FanFest attendees are also encouraged to support the Purolator Tackle Hunger program bring non-perishable food items or cash donations in support of the Mount Paul Community Food Centre.

2026 Training Camp Key Dates:

Wednesday, May 6- Friday, May 8: mini-camp for first-year BC Lions and quarterbacks.

Saturday, May 9: veterans report to Hillside Stadium.

Sunday, May 10: first full training camp practice.

Saturday, May 16- FanFest presented by BCLC: 2:30-7:00 pm.

Saturday, May 23- Pre-season game 1: BC Lions vs. Edmonton Elks at Langford's Starlight Stadium: 2:00pm.

Wednesday, May 27- final training camp practice.

Friday, May 29- Pre-season game 2: BC Lions at Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Princess Auto Stadium; 5:30 pm.







Canadian Football League Stories from March 20, 2026

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