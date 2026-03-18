Lions Sign Former TCU Horned Frog Emani Bailey

Published on March 18, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Vancouver)- The BC Lions announced today that the team has signed American running back Emani Bailey.

Bailey (5'7, 202 lbs)- the Dallas, Texas native signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as a non-drafted free agent in May 2024, emerging from camp with a spot on the practice roster until November of that year. Bailey was then signed to the Carolina Panthers practice squad in December and attended 2025 training camp with the team.

He suited up in 16 games with the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns from 2020-21, rushing for 682 yards and eight touchdowns on 112 carries.

Bailey then transferred to Texas Christian for his final two seasons of eligibility. In 24 games with the Horned Frogs, the playmaker ran for 1,459 yards and ten touchdowns on 254 carries while adding 32 receptions for 227 yards and one major. He earned an All-Big 12 honourable mention in 2023, along with an invite to the 2024 Senior Bowl.







Canadian Football League Stories from March 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.