Lions in Langford Tickets Go on Sale to General Public on Tuesday Morning

Published on March 30, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Vancouver) - BC Lions fans can set their alarms, as single-game tickets for our Lions In Langford pre-season clash are available to the general public on Tuesday at 10:00 am.

Kickoff for our Saturday, May 23 clash against the Edmonton Elks is 2:00 pm at Starlight Stadium.

Following last year's demand that resulted in a sellout in minutes, fans are encouraged to act quickly and not miss out on our first live game action of the 2026 campaign.

The party starts on Friday, May 22 when Starlight Stadium hosts a party headlined by Born Reckless and opened by Jaxxee, two musical acts hailing from Victoria.

Fans purchasing game tickets can secure their entry to the Friday night bash for a $15.00 add-on.

The party features fun for fans of all ages, including Lions player autographs, a music D.J., outdoor games, and a chance to take in the celebration for the start of another exciting Lions season.

Fans can also secure their seats ahead of Tuesday morning by locking in their 2026 BC Lions season tickets.







Canadian Football League Stories from March 30, 2026

Lions in Langford Tickets Go on Sale to General Public on Tuesday Morning - B.C. Lions

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