Blue Bombers Add Defensive Back

Published on March 3, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the club has signed American defensive back Jordan Taylor.

Taylor (5-10, 174, James Madison; born September 10, 2001, in Miami, FL.) joins the Bombers after signing in the NFL (2025), and a five-year collegiate career with James Madison (2024), and Tusculum (2020-2023).

Taylor signed with the Las Vegas Raiders as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft and participated in the club's rookie minicamp.

Prior to beginning his professional career, Taylor transferred to James Madison for the 2024 season, appearing in all 13 games with 10 starts. As a senior, he recorded 25 tackles (18 solo), along with five pass breakups.

Before joining James Madison, Taylor spent four seasons at Tusculum, appearing in 33 career games (27 starts) and totaling 91 tackles, six interceptions, eight tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and 10 pass breakups.

[cid:image002.jpg@01D475B6.4CF17FE0]Blue Bombers Add Defensive Back

WINNIPEG, MB., March, 3, 2026 - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the club has signed American defensive back Jordan Taylor.

Taylor (5-10, 174, James Madison; born September 10, 2001, in Miami, FL.) joins the Bombers after signing in the NFL (2025), and a five-year collegiate career with James Madison (2024), and Tusculum (2020-2023).

Taylor signed with the Las Vegas Raiders as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft and participated in the club's rookie minicamp.

Prior to beginning his professional career, Taylor transferred to James Madison for the 2024 season, appearing in all 13 games with 10 starts. As a senior, he recorded 25 tackles (18 solo), along with five pass breakups.

Before joining James Madison, Taylor spent four seasons at Tusculum, appearing in 33 career games (27 starts) and totaling 91 tackles, six interceptions, eight tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and 10 pass breakups.







Canadian Football League Stories from March 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.