Lions & City of Langford to Host Friday Night Party, Headlined by Born Reckless

Published on March 3, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(LANGFORD) - The BC Lions and City of Langford announced today that we will host a special event for fans of all ages on Friday, May 22,headlined by country and rock band Born Reckless and opened by Jaxxee. Both musical acts hail from Victoria.

The big party on the eve of the Lions In Langford pre-season game against the Edmonton Elks runs from 5:00-9:00 pm at Starlight Stadium.

Lions in Langford is supported by local businesses such as Beedie, Gillis Plumbing, and Greater Victoria Sports Tourism Commission.

Local businesses looking to join in the excitement are encouraged to contact events@langford.ca.

"Langford is thrilled to welcome the BC Lions back to Starlight Stadium for what promises to be an incredible weekend of football, music, and community celebration," said Scott Goodmanson, Mayor of Langford.

"Events like this give community members the opportunity to experience professional football close to home, while reinforcing our commitment to activating Starlight Stadium as a venue for high-performance sport and major events that benefit our community."

"As an organization, we take great pride in visiting our communities across the province, and our commitment to Langford further epitomizes that," added Duane Vienneau, president of the Lions.

"Langford and Vancouver Island represent a great segment of our fanbase. Adding this Friday night bash makes for a great Victoria Day long weekend party and a chance for fans and families to have a connection with our team as we begin another season."

The Friday night bash also features members of the Lions signing autographs, a music D.J., plus outdoor games and fun for fans of all ages.

Fans securing tickets to the game on Saturday can also purchase an add-on ticket to the Friday event for $15.00.

Single-game tickets for the Lions and Elks on Saturday, May 23 go on sale to BC Lions Season Ticket Holders on Tuesday, March 10, and to the general public on Tuesday, March 31. Last year's Lions In Langford pre-season game sold out in only 12 minutes!







Canadian Football League Stories from March 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.