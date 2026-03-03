Boatmen Ink WR Dimitri Stanley & DL Amin Vanover

Published on March 3, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts News Release







TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced today that the team has signed American WR Dimitri Stanley and American DL Amin Vanover.

Stanley (6'0"/200lbs) spent time with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2025 after being signed by the Green Bay Packers in 2024 as an undrafted free agent. The Colorado native played two seasons at Iowa State (2022-2023), registering 48 receptions for 559 yards and one touchdown in 23 games. Prior to his time at Iowa State, Stanley played 30 games over four seasons at the University of Colorado (2018-2021), registering 70 receptions for 820 yards and four touchdowns.

Vanover (6'4"/259lbs) played five seasons at Penn State (2020-2024), where he would tally 50 tackles, 11.5 for loss, six sacks, and two forced fumbles in 45 games for the Nittany Lions. The New Jersey native attended rookie minicamp with the Miami Dolphins in 2025.







Canadian Football League Stories from March 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.