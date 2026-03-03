Alouettes Add American DB Gemon Green
Montreal Alouettes News Release
Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced Tuesday that they have signed American defensive back Gemon Green to a two-year contract (2026-2027).
Green (6'1", 183 lbs.) played 42 games in college with the Michigan Wolverines (2019-2022) recording 71 tackles (49 solo), one interception and 15 knockdowns. In his final season, he earned All-Big Ten honorable mention from the coaches and media.
In 2023, the DeSoto, Texas native was part of the N.Y. Giants organization and a year later he joined the Green Bay Packers.
The 26-year-old was part of the Michigan Panthers in the UFL in 2025.
