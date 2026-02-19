Als Add Two to Roster

Published on February 19, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced Thursday that they have signed American offensive lineman Arlington Hambright.

Hambright (6'5", 300 lbs.) was selected in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears. Over the course of his career, he has appeared in 15 games in the NFL.

He played his college football at Garden City Broncbusters (2015-2016), Oklahoma State Cowboys (2017-2018), and Colorado Buffaloes (2019). The native of Ypsilanti, MI, started every game for his team in 2019.

The 30-year-old spent time in the NFL with the Chicago Bears (2020-2021), New England Patriots (2022), Indianapolis Colts (2022-2023), Houston Texans (2024), and Tennessee Titans (2024).

Alouettes sign Derrick Langford

The team also announced the signing of American defensive back Derrick Langford (6'3", 200 lbs.) who played at Washington State University (2019-2022). The Richmond, California native recorded 39 tackles, two interceptions - including one returned for a touchdown - and four pass breakups in his final season.

In 2024 and 2025, the 26-year-old played for San Antonio in the UFL. He also played three preseason games with the New York Jets, tallying eight tackles and two pass breakups.







