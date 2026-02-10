Alouettes Sign Two-Time Grey Cup Champion Braydon Noll

Published on February 10, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced Tuesday that they have signed Canadian offensive lineman Braydon Noll for the 2026 season.

Noll (6'4", 297 lbs.) appeared in 11 games with Saskatchewan in 2025, helping the team capture the Grey Cup.

The Orangeville, Ontario native has played in the CFL since 2022. He began his career with the Toronto Argonauts (2022-2023) before joining the Roughriders (2024-2025).

The 28-year-old was selected in the fourth round (35th overall) by the Argonauts in the 2022 CFL Draft. He won the Grey Cup during his rookie season.

From 2016 to 2021, he played in 23 games with the Wilfrid Laurier University Golden Hawks. During his second season, he made the switch from the defensive line to the offensive line.

"Braydon adds depth to our offensive line, and as the season progresses we know how valuable his services will be," said Danny Maciocia, General Manager of the Montreal Alouettes. "In just four seasons, he has won the Grey Cup twice. He is a CFL veteran who understands our league well. We are pleased that he chose to continue his career in Montreal."







Canadian Football League Stories from February 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.