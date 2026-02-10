Three-Time Grey Cup Champion DB Dashaun Amos Back in Double Blue
Published on February 10, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts News Release
TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced today that the team has signed American DB DaShaun Amos.
Amos (6'0"/190lbs) was an East Division All-CFL Player in 2025 with Hamilton after recording 45 defensive tackles, four interceptions, and one fumble recovery in 18 games. Before Hamilton, the Virginia native played three seasons in Toronto (2022-2024), where he was a key contributor in two Grey Cup championship teams in 2022 and 2024, while also being named Division All-CFL in 2024. The East Carolina alum broke into the CFL in 2018 with Calgary, and Amos would spend three seasons in Alberta, winning his first Grey Cup in his rookie year and being named West Division All-CFL in 2019. For his career, the three-time champion and multiple-time All-Star has compiled 213 defensive tackles, eight special teams tackles, 20 interceptions, two touchdowns, one forced fumble, and five fumble recoveries in 95 regular-season CFL games.
Canadian Football League Stories from February 10, 2026
- Argos Ink DB Robert Priester & WR Andre Miller - Toronto Argonauts
- Alouettes Sign Two-Time Grey Cup Champion Braydon Noll - Montreal Alouettes
- Canadian DL Jonathan Kongbo Joins Boatmen - Toronto Argonauts
- Lions Sign Free Agent Defensive Back Dawson Pierre - B.C. Lions
- Riders Add Proven Pass Rusher James Vaughters - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Three-Time Grey Cup Champion DB Dashaun Amos Back in Double Blue - Toronto Argonauts
- RedBlacks Sign American Defensive Lineman Dylan Wynn - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Alouettes Ink Wide Receiver Jerreth Sterns - Montreal Alouettes
- Tiger-Cats Sign Former Most Outstanding Special Teams Player Mario Alford, Canadian Receiver Tyson Middlemost - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Mad Max Is Back: Lions Sign Rouyer to One-Year Deal - B.C. Lions
- RedBlacks Ink American Defensive Back C.J. Reavis - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Quarterback Dustin Crum Signs with the Alouettes - Montreal Alouettes
- Blue Bombers Sign Veteran Defensive Back Jonathan Moxey - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- RedBlacks Sign American Linebacker Brian Cole II - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Tiger-Cats Add National Defensive Lineman Kene Onyeka, American Offensive Lineman Eric Lofton - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Blue Bombers Sign Receiver Tommy Nield to Two-Year Deal - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- RedBlacks Sign American Defensive Back Demerio Houston - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Canadian Receiver Brissett Joins Stamps - Calgary Stampeders
- Blue Bombers Sign All-CFL Offensive Lineman Jarell Broxton - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Riders Add to the Offence with Receivers Swain, Winfree, RB Boone - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Stampeders Add Bynum to Secondary - Calgary Stampeders
- Tiger-Cats Sign Global Punter Fraser Masin to Two-Year Deal - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Blue Bombers Agree to Terms with Linebacker Jovan Santos-Knox - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toronto Argonauts Stories
- Argos Ink DB Robert Priester & WR Andre Miller
- Canadian DL Jonathan Kongbo Joins Boatmen
- Three-Time Grey Cup Champion DB Dashaun Amos Back in Double Blue
- Argonauts Sign DB Trey Rucker & WR Solomon Davis
- Janarion Grant Back in Double Blue; Kicker Matt Ammendola Signs