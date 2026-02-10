Three-Time Grey Cup Champion DB Dashaun Amos Back in Double Blue

Published on February 10, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced today that the team has signed American DB DaShaun Amos.

Amos (6'0"/190lbs) was an East Division All-CFL Player in 2025 with Hamilton after recording 45 defensive tackles, four interceptions, and one fumble recovery in 18 games. Before Hamilton, the Virginia native played three seasons in Toronto (2022-2024), where he was a key contributor in two Grey Cup championship teams in 2022 and 2024, while also being named Division All-CFL in 2024. The East Carolina alum broke into the CFL in 2018 with Calgary, and Amos would spend three seasons in Alberta, winning his first Grey Cup in his rookie year and being named West Division All-CFL in 2019. For his career, the three-time champion and multiple-time All-Star has compiled 213 defensive tackles, eight special teams tackles, 20 interceptions, two touchdowns, one forced fumble, and five fumble recoveries in 95 regular-season CFL games.







