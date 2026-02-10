Riders Add to the Offence with Receivers Swain, Winfree, RB Boone

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American receivers Freddie Swain and Juwann Winfree and American running back Peny Boone.

Swain (6'0 - 199) was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the sixth round (214th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. Over two seasons (2020-21) with Seattle, he caught 38 passes for 502 yards and six touchdowns in 33 games, including nine starts.

As a second-year Seahawk, Swain caught 25 passes for 343 yards and four TDs, carried the ball five times for 32 yards and returned 22 punts for 189 yards. Exceptional in open space, six of his 25 catches in 2021 were for a gain of 20-plus yards, and he twice exceeded 40 yards. Of his 343 receiving yards, 206 were gained after the catch. The year before, 102 of his 159 receiving yards followed the catch.

The Florida-born Swain played in four games during the 2022 NFL season, spent with the Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos. He spent time with the Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles in 2023 before signing with the Chicago Bears in 2024.

Before beginning his professional football career, Swain spent four collegiate seasons with the University of Florida Gators. In 47 collegiate games, he caught 68 passes for 996 yards and 15 touchdowns. Seven of those scores were registered during a senior year in which he caught 38 passes for 517 yards. Swain also reached the end zone as a punt returner, scoring on an 85-yarder against Colorado State as a junior in 2018. That scoring sprint tied Swain for the second-longest punt-return TD in school history.

Winfree (6'1-210) was selected by the Denver Broncos in the sixth round, 187th overall, of the 2019 NFL Draft. Winfree appeared in three games in his rookie season, before joining the Green Bay Packers from 2020-22 and Indianapolis in 2023-24. Over that period, he appeared in 23 regular season games, registering nine receptions for 75 yards. He went on to spend time with the Houston Texans in 2025.

Collegiately, the New York native spent three seasons at Colorado (2016-18) appearing in 20 games. He earned 649 receiving yards on 49 receptions - and average of 13.5 yards per catch - and four touchdowns. Prior to Colorado, Winfree suited up for Coffeyville Community College (2015) and the University of Maryland (2014).

Boone (6'1-232) joins the Green and White after spending a portion of the 2025 season on the Toronto Argonauts' practice roster. The Michigan native played his final collegiate season at the University of Central Florida, appearing in seven games and recording 208 rushing yards and two touchdowns for the Knights.

Prior to UCF, Boone was the star of Toledo's backfield from 2022 to 2023 where he developed into one of the most productive running backs in the country. In 2023, he was named the Mid-American Conference Offensive Player of the Year after rushing for 1,400 yards, ranking him eighth in NCAA, and 15 touchdowns, which ranked him 11th. That same season he averaged 7.2 yards per rush attempt and 107.7 yards per game. Over 26 games with the Rockets, Boone amassed 1,849 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns.

Boone began his collegiate career at the University of Maryland, suiting up in 14 games from 2020 to 2022 and recording 258 rushing yards and two touchdowns with the Terrapins.







