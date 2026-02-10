Elks Ink Robustelli on Opening Day of CFL Free Agency
Published on February 10, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Edmonton Elks News Release
EDMONTON - Another weapon for Cody Fajardo enters the fray.
The Elks have signed American wide receiver Joe Robustelli through the 2026 season, the club announced on Tuesday.
Robustelli (6'3, 220) brings more size to the Elks receivers room after having spent the last two seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The 28-year-old has a unique path to the pros, having not played organized football for much of his adult life. After walking on at Division II school Tusculum University, Robustelli earned an opportunity with the Roughriders in 2024, suiting up for one game with the club.
The Stamford, Connecticut emerged last season, registering 38 receptions for 544 yards and three touchdowns in just 12 games with the Grey Cup Champions.
Robustelli comes with a Hall of Fame pedigree, with his grandfather Andy inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1971 after a seven-time Pro Bowl career with the Los Angeles Rams and New York Giants in the 50s and 60s.
