Elks Extend DBs Garnes and Williams

EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have extended American defensive back Chelen Garnes through the 2027 season and American defensive back Kobe Williams through the 2026 season, the club announced Wednesday.

Williams (5'9, 174) returns to the Elks after a steady first season in the Green and Gold. The five-year vet was a reliable member of the Elks secondary in 2025, recording 60 total tackles (54 defensive, six special teams) which placed him fifth on the Double E. The defender joined the Elks in February of last year as a free agent after four seasons down the QEII with the Calgary Stampeders.

Over the course of his CFL career, Williams has registered 190 defensive tackles, one sack, three interceptions, and three forced fumbles in 66 games.

Garnes (5'11, 207) is freshly removed from a rookie season that saw the defender finish third on the Elks in defensive tackles (62). The Waldorf, Maryland native showed off his versatility last season, splitting his time at both the free safety and strong-side linebacker positions.

Garnes recorded his first career CFL interception in Week 14's Labour Day Rematch against Calgary, picking off Stampeders quarterback PJ Walker in the fourth quarter to seal the 31-19 victory. Garnes' 2025 performance saw the defender named the Elks nominee for CFL's Most Outstanding Rookie.







