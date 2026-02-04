Alouettes Announce Coaching and Football Operations Staff

Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes unveiled their coaching staff and football operations personnel for the 2026 season.

Nine of the coaches on this year's staff were part of the 2025 team that reached the Grey Cup Final.

Anthony Calvillo will now call the plays on offense, a task that Jason Maas was doing in the past. A.J. Gass joins the staff as linebackers coach, while Domenico Manno is added to the coaches as an offensive assistant.

A.J. Gass

Gass was with the Alberta Golden Bears (U SPORTS) as special teams coordinator and linebackers coach. He previously spent time with Edmonton as a defensive assistant (2008-2009) and as special teams coordinator in 2019 and 2020. During his first stint in Edmonton, he worked alongside Danny Maciocia, now the Alouettes' General Manager. Gass also spent nine seasons as a high school head coach (2010-2014 and 2015-2018).

He played ten seasons in Edmonton as a teammate of current Alouettes head coach Jason Maas, winning the Grey Cup in 2003 and 2005. He was named All-CFL four times during his playing career.

He played five years at Fresno State University (1993-1997), earning first-team all-conference linebacker honors twice.

Domenico Manno

Manno began his career with the Alouettes in 2021 as an equipment assistant and became head of the department one year later, winning the Grey Cup with the team in 2023. He played four years of university football at Bishop's University as a fullback.

"It was important for us to bring back our staff, and I'm happy that most of our coaches and football operations personnel are still with us," said Danny Maciocia, General Manager of the Montreal Alouettes. "We know how to work together as a group, and I'm confident we'll continue our success. We have a hard-working staff that's all pulling in the same direction."

Here is the full staff (coaches):

Jason Maas - Head Coach

Byron Archambault - Assistant Head Coach and Special Teams Coordinator

Anthony Calvillo - Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach

Noel Thorpe - Defensive Coordinator and Defensive Backs Coach

Dave Brown - Offensive Line Coach

Michael Lionello - Receivers Coach and Pass Game Coordinator

Dave Jackson - Running Backs and Tight Ends Coach

A.J. Gass - Linebackers Coach

Corvey Irvin - Defensive Line Coach

Domenico Manno - Offensive Assistant

Bryan Wyllie - Defensive Assistant

As for the football operations staff, Bianca Maciocia is now coordinator of football operations and team services. She joined the organization in February 2025 after serving as a football operations assistant. She previously completed an internship with the Alouettes in 2023 and worked for five years in football operations with the Université de Montréal Carabins. She is the daughter of general manager Danny Maciocia.

Garlins Duclervil participated in the Alouettes' most recent training camp as a guest through the CFL's Diversity in Football Program. He played on the defensive line with the Université de Montréal Carabins from 2007 to 2011 and joined their coaching staff from 2014 to 2020, where he coached the defensive line. He worked with Danny Maciocia both as a player and as a coach.

Here is the full staff (Football Operations):

Danny Maciocia - Senior Vice President of Football Operations & General Manager

Pier-Yves Lavergne - Assistant General Manager

Jean-Marc Edmé - Senior Personnel Executive

Marcel Desjardins - Assistant to the General Manager and Player Personnel

Byron Archambault - Director of Player Personnel

Bianca Maciocia - Football Operations Coordinator and Player Services

Garlins Duclervil - Football Operations Coordinator and Player Personnel

Rob McIntyre - Scout

Pierre-Olivier Breault - Director of Player Performance

Tristan Castonguay - Head Therapist

Julie Lamoureux - Assistant Athletic Therapist

Émilie Laneuville - Assistant Athletic Therapist

Rico Morotti - Head Video Coordinator

Alex Vertullo - Assistant Video Coordinator

David Deschamps - Equipment Manager

Matthew Iuliano - Equipment Assistant







