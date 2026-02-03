Alouettes Release Pair
Published on February 3, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes News Release
Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced the following transactions on Monday:
Player released:
James Letcher Jr. (A), WR, Washburn
Jamar McGloster (A), OL, Syracuse
