Alouettes Release Pair

Published on February 3, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced the following transactions on Monday:

Player released:

James Letcher Jr. (A), WR, Washburn

Jamar McGloster (A), OL, Syracuse







Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury

