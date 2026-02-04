Roughriders Sign Veteran Linebacker Josh Woods

Published on February 4, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American linebacker Josh Woods.

Woods (6'2-234) spent the previous five seasons with the B.C. Lions, suiting up for 55 regular season games and recording 152 defensive tackles, 25 special teams tackles, three sacks, two interceptions and one touchdown.

The California native played 14 games for the Lions in 2025, starting 10 at weak-side linebacker. He ranked third on the team in defensive plays after registering 65 total tackles (a career high), six tackles for loss, one quarterback sack, one pass knockdown and one fumble recovery. Woods started both the Western Semi-Final and Western Final, notching 10 defensive tackles.

Collegiately, Woods spent five seasons (2015-19) at UCLA, appearing in 32 games as a Bruin. He tallied 111 defensive tackles, including 12 tackles for loss, six sacks, one interception, one pass deflected and two fumble recoveries. As a senior, he reached career highs in defensive tackles (51), tackles for loss (7) and sacks (5), while also recording his first interception. For his efforts, he was named Second-Team All-Conference.







Canadian Football League Stories from February 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.