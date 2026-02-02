Riders Re-Up Linebacker Aubrey Miller Jr.

Published on February 2, 2026

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American linebacker Aubrey Miller Jr. to a one-year contract extension.

Miller Jr. (6'1-229) played nine regular seasons games for the Roughriders in 2025, posting 14 defensive tackles and five special teams tackles. The 26-year-old also suited up for the Western Final and the 112th Grey Cup, earning three special teams tackles.

Miller Jr. joined the Roughriders in August 2024 and appeared in seven games. He also played five games with the Edmonton Elks, recording a combined 14 special teams tackles between the two teams. Prior to arriving in the CFL, he attended training camp with the Miami Dolphins, where he appeared in two preseason games and made two tackles.

The Tennessee native played 26 games over two seasons at Jackson State University (2021-22). He registered 226 total tackles, including 24 tackles-for-loss, nine sacks and six forced fumbles. His stellar senior season saw him named the Southwestern Athletic Conference's Defensive Player of the Year and earned him an invitation to the Senior Bowl. Miller Jr. was also named to the Athlon Sports FCS All-America First Team and American Football Coaches Association FCS All-America Second Team. Miller Jr. contributed to the Tigers undefeated regular season and the team's second consecutive Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Championship in 2022. He began his college career at the University of Missouri, where he played 22 games on defence and special teams and made seven tackles.







