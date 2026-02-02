McMahon Lands at McMahon

The Calgary Stampeders have signed American running back Deonta McMahon.

Deonta McMahon (pronounced: dee-AWN-tay MAK-muh-HAWN)

Running back

College: McNeese State

Height: 5.08

Weight: 185

Born: Mar. 7, 2000

Birthplace: Frostproof, FL

American

McMahon played a total of 39 regular-season contests over three seasons with the Toronto Argonauts and was a member of the Boatmen's 2024 Grey Cup-championship team. He amassed 1,588 all-purpose yards and scored nine touchdowns with the Argos including 578 rushing, 431 receiving, 518 on kickoff returns and 61 on punt returns.

McMahon had a pair of catches for 41 yards in Toronto's win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the 2024 Grey Cup.

Before turning pro, McMahon played three seasons at McNeese State and, as a senior in 2022, he was the Southland Conference's offensive player of the year and earned first-team all-conference honours as both a running back and a kick returner. He rushed for 1,408 yards - an average of 128 yards per game - and scored 14 total touchdowns during his decorated senior season.

In 27 career games for the Cowboys, McMahon rushed for 2,155 yards and 21 touchdowns and also had 57 catches for 519 yards and two scores as well as 13 kickoff returns for 272 yards. He transferred to McNeese State after two seasons at Butte College in Oroville, Calif. In 2018, he rushed for 1,124 yards and 15 touchdowns for the Roadrunners.







