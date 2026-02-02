Roughriders Release National Kicker Brett Lauther

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have announced the release of National kicker Brett Lauther.

Lauther departs the Club after eight seasons, 114 regular-season games and eight post-season appearances in Green and White, making a lasting impact both on and off the field. This past season, he hit 1,000 career points scored as a Roughrider and kicked a 59-yard field goal (third-longest in Rider history). He is third all-time in points scored as a Roughrider, with 1,110 (behind Dave Ridgway and Paul McCallum). Lauther went 10-for-10 on game-winning field-goal attempts as Rider (tied for second at 10 with McCallum) including the capper in the 2019 Labour Day Classic - in which he memorably went on to celebrate in Pil Country - and an overtime game-winner against Calgary in the 2021 Western Semi-Final. All told, Lauther went 295-for-360 on field goals as a Roughrider. His accuracy rate (81.9%) is the best in team history for anyone with 100-plus field-goal attempts.

Off the field, Lauther embraced the Saskatchewan community, committing countless hours giving back to the people of the province. He is the founder of the Roughrider Foundation Winter Classic, a charity hockey game featuring Roughrider players as well as NHL and CFL alumni, which raises thousands of dollars for the Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation. He is regularly in Saskatchewan classrooms teaching children about the importance of mental health and literacy through the Foundation's Win With Wellness and Rider Reading programs. In 2023, Lauther's community contributions were recognized when he received the Tom Pate Memorial Award, presented on an annual basis to a member of the CFL Players' Association who demonstrates supreme sportsmanship and exemplary contributions to his team and community.







