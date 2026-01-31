Riders Extend Disruptive Defensive Lineman Mike Rose

Published on January 31, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive lineman Mike Rose to a one-year contract extension.

Rose (6'2-268) returns to the Green and White after winning his second career Grey Cup with the Riders in 2025. After signing with the Club in February of last year, the disruptive lineman suited up 17 regular season games, earning 17 defensive tackles, six sacks, one forced fumble, one pass knockdown and one tackle for loss. He played in both the Western Final and the Grey Cup, posting one defensive tackle in each.

Prior to the Roughriders, he played eight seasons with the Calgary Stampeders that included three All-CFL nods (2021-23), four West All-CFL nods (2021-24) and a Grey Cup Championship in 2018. Rose has been a dominant force in the middle of the defensive line all throughout his career and led all CFL interior linemen in sacks in 2023 (11, a career high), and 2021 (7). In 2019, he also led all interior linemen in tackles with 46.

The South Carolina native initially signed with the Stampeders in May of 2017 and went on to play 86 regular season games for the Club. Over that time, he registered 143 defensive tackles, five special teams tackles, 36 sacks, two interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown, and three forced fumbles.

Collegiately, Rose played 51 games over four seasons at North Carolina State (2012-15) and registered 121 defensive tackles, 34 tackles for loss, 17 sacks and four forced fumbles. Following the 2016 NFL Draft, he signed with the NFL's New York Giants as an undrafted free agent and attended training camp with the team.







Canadian Football League Stories from January 31, 2026

Riders Extend Disruptive Defensive Lineman Mike Rose - Saskatchewan Roughriders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.