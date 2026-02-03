Riders Sign Speedy Returner James Letcher Jr.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed receiver/returner James Letcher Jr.

Letcher Jr. (5'7-180) brings his speed and elusiveness to the Saskatchewan Roughriders after spending the previous three seasons with the Montreal Alouettes. He played nine games in 2025, returning 39 punts for 428 yards and 19 kickoffs for 476 yards, while adding five receptions for 42 yards and a touchdown.

The Kansas City native's breakout year came in 2024, when he recorded 1,112 yards on 47 kickoff returns and 924 yards and a touchdown on 65 punt returns. He led the league in combined return yards and earned Montreal's Most Outstanding Special Teams Player nomination. Letcher Jr. also scored a touchdown on a missed field goal return and added three receptions for 17 yards and three rushes for 25 yards on offence. As a rookie, he played four games, returning 23 punts for 392 yards and one touchdown, four kickoff returns for 92 yards, and scoring a 125-yard touchdown on a missed field goal return. He won a Grey Cup with the Alouettes in 2023.

Collegiately, Letcher Jr. attended Washburn University, appearing in 48 games and starting 31. He was named an All-American three times over his college career, in 2019, 2021, and 2022, and was a back-to-back MIAA Special Teams Player of the Year in 2021 and 2022. He holds several school records as a returner, including first all-time in receptions (228), all-purpose yards (5,623), and kickoff return touchdowns (three). All told, Letcher Jr. posted 228 career receptions for 2,992 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns on offence, while adding 68 kickoff returns for 1,678 yards and three touchdowns, along with 49 punt returns for 611 yards and two touchdowns.







