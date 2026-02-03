Argos Release LB Wynton McManis

TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced today that they have released American LB Wynton McManis.

"The harsh reality of professional football is that our sport is marked by constant change. There's a level of indifference that embodies our game when a number of players you bring to training camp are cut every year," said Argos General Manager Michael "Pinball" Clemons. "I do my best to appreciate each and every player that walks through the door, but some players are just different. They leave an indelible mark on your life - and Wynton McManis fits that mold. His family chose to name him Wynton, I believe, already understanding that he would wake up and choose to win every day. A two-time Grey Cup champion in Double Blue, Wynton represented a championship standard both on the field and as a leader in our community. I am infinitely grateful we were included on his journey; he made us better - not just a better team but better people. We are so grateful for his contributions, and while we're sad to see him go, we wish him nothing but the best in the next chapter of his career."







