Touchdown Kelowna Pre-Sales Are Now Open to Bc Lions Season Ticket Holders

(Vancouver) - BC Lions season ticket holders can now secure their seats for Touchdown Kelowna, as the football club opened pre-sales for the historic two regular season games on Tuesday.

For the first time in our 72-season history, the Lions embark on the Okanagan for regular season football, as we battle the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday, June 27 and Edmonton Elks on Saturday, July 4. Both games are 4:00 pm kickoffs at the expanded Apple Bowl.

Prices for our season ticket holders start at $50 for each of the two games.

The easiest way to guarantee your spot for this historic two-game series is by becoming a BC Lions season ticket holder. Season ticket packages start at only $154 for the entire season.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale on Thursday, February 26.







