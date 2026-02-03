Last Week around the Leagues

This past week the B.C Lions re-signed Canadian quarterback Nathan Rourke, the Canadian Football League's Most Outstanding Player, to a multi-year contract extension; the United Soccer League unveiled USL Premier as its top-tier professional league; and Major League Rugby revealed Nashville will host the first ever MLR game in Tennessee in April.

Highlights from this week come from the Canadian Football League, United Football League, Indoor Football League, USL Premier, Major League Soccer, Canadian Premier League, National Women's Soccer League, Major League Rugby, League One Volleyball, Athletes Unlimited Softball League, Major League Table Tennis, American Hockey League, ECHL, Professional Women's Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, North American Hockey League, Women's National Basketball Association, Unrivaled Basketball, NBA G League, and National Lacrosse League.

FOOTBALL

Canadian Football League

The BC Lions announced that National quarterback Nathan Rourke has signed a multi-year contract extension, keeping him with the club through 2028. Rourke is entering the final year of his current deal, signed in August 2024. "I'm honoured to continue my lifelong dream as a professional football player with the BC Lions. I'm fortunate to be part of an organization that believes in me and trusts me to lead both on and off the field," said Rourke. "Thank you to Mr. Doman, Duane Vienneau, Ryan Rigmaiden, Neil McEvoy and my agent, Greg Bookey, for all the work that went into this extension. This organization has redefined family for me and I'm excited to keep chasing the goal of bringing a Grey Cup back to the West Coast. Emily and I are proud to call British Columbia home. Go Lions!" 2025 was Rourke's best pro season to date, as he passed for 5,290 yards to shatter Russ Jackson's single-season Canadian record that stood since 1969. Rourke also completed 352 of 500 passes (70.4 per cent) and had 31 touchdown strikes to go along with 564 rushing yards, tops among CFL quarterbacks, and ten touchdowns on 61 carries.

A look back at Nathan Rourke's 2025 CFL season, showcasing his biggest throws, clutch moments, and game-changing plays throughout his MOP winning campaign.

The Green and Gold have added a top weapon to their arsenal ahead of CFL Free Agency. The Edmonton Elks have agreed to terms with free agent American wide receiver Austin Mack on a two-year deal. Mack (6'1, 208) will reunite with his former quarterback Cody Fajardo whom he enjoyed his best Canadian Football season playing alongside with in Montreal. During the 2023 season, the duo connected on 78 passes (fourth most in the CFL) for 1,154 receiving yards (fifth in the CFL), and four touchdowns en route to both East Division and All-CFL honours.

The Fort Wayne, Indiana product played a pivotal role in the Alouettes 2023 postseason run, hauling in 13 passes for 188 and two scores - including a team high 103 yards and a touchdown in Montreal's 28-24 Grey Cup victory over Winnipeg. For his three-year CFL career (2023-25), Mack has registered 136 receptions for 1,973 yards and six touchdowns in 32 games.

The Edmonton Elks have released National quarterback Tre Ford. "The Edmonton Elks have committed to Cody Fajardo as the quarterback for the upcoming season. As a result, the club has released Tre Ford, giving him the opportunity to pursue other professional opportunities," Elks VP of Football Operations and General Manager Ed Hervey said. "We believe a fresh start is in the best interests of both Tre and the organization. This decision should not be viewed as a reflection of Tre's character or ability as a player, but rather as a strategic move aligned with our goal of building the most competitive football team possible for 2026." "The Edmonton Elks extend their sincere appreciation to Tre for his contributions to the organization over the past four seasons and wish him continued success in the next chapter of his career."

The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced that the football club has re-signed American receiver Justin Hardy. The 34-year old Hardy suited up in 18 games last season for the REDBLACKS, posting 78 receptions for 1,019 yards and eight touchdowns. The Vanceboro, North Carolina native registered his third consecutive 1,000-yard season and was named East Division All-CFL. "I'm thrilled to be back in Ottawa for another year," said Hardy. "The support from RNation is second to none and I can't wait to play in front of the best fans in the CFL again this season."

United Football League

The UFL Is Betting on Coaches, Not Just Players

Indoor Football League

The Indoor Football League (IFL) is proud to announce the launch of the inaugural IFL Cup, a groundbreaking, week-long national showcase event set to debut in May 2026 at American Dream, the nation's premier indoor entertainment destination. Designed as a celebration of the growth and trajectory of the Indoor Football League, the IFL Cup will bring together elite competition, national broadcasts, immersive fan experiences, youth programming, a championship finale, and a championship celebration all staged within American Dream - one of the most iconic entertainment venues in the country. "This is a bold step forward for our league," said Todd Tryon, Commissioner of the Indoor Football League. "The IFL Cup at American Dream represents everything we believe the future of indoor football should be... big moments, national visibility, unforgettable fan experiences, and a stage that matches the quality of our athletes and teams. This event is built to elevate our sport, our brands, and our connection with fans across the country."

Big stage. Big league. Big moment. The IFL is bringing the inaugural IFL Cup to American Dream = one of the most iconic entertainment destinations in the country. Elite teams. National broadcasts. A week-long showcase of the Major League Indoor of Football.

SOCCER

USL Premier

The United Soccer League (USL) announced USL Premier as the official name of its Division One men's professional league and unveiled a new structure for its men's pathway, establishing an interconnected three-tier framework designed to support long-term growth, competitive integrity, and the introduction of promotion and relegation. USL Premier will serve as the top tier of a unified men's professional pathway that also includes the USL Championship and USL League One. As part of this structure, the USL is aligning competition formats across divisions to support balanced schedules, credible movement, and future expansion. "USL Premier is a defining piece of our long-term vision for the men's game," said Alec Papadakis, CEO of the United Soccer League. "We've built a multi-tier professional system that is both scalable and rooted in communities. By establishing a clear structure, we're creating a strong foundation for clubs, players, and fans, and unlocking meaningful opportunities for stakeholders and investors as we continue to grow the game and prepare to introduce promotion and relegation."

The United Soccer League has announced USL Premier as the official name for its Division One men's professional league, introducing a three-tier framework that includes promotion and relegation.

Major League Soccer

The best MLS volley goals of 2025

Canadian Premier League

The Canadian Premier League (CPL) unveiled a bold new brand identity that reflects its position at the pinnacle of Canada's domestic men's game and its role as a professional destination within an increasingly aligned national pathway. The refreshed CPL identity was revealed as part of a coordinated evolution led by Canadian Soccer Business and launched alongside new identities for Premier Soccer Leagues Canada (PSLC), the new name for the former League1 Canada national pro-am system, and its aligned provincial and regional league structures. It sits within CSB's broader effort to strengthen alignment across its league portfolio, from community-based competition through professional-amateur environments to the professional game. "This new identity reflects the role the Canadian Premier League plays as the professional destination within our league portfolio, and its contribution to setting standards within Canadian soccer," said Costa Smyrniotis, Executive Vice President, Canadian Premier League. "It expresses the ambition, performance, and national pride expected of a professional league competing on home soil."

Canadian Premier League: A new identity

National Women's Soccer League

Gotham FC finished the inaugural FIFA Women's Champions Cup on a high. The reigning NWSL and Concacaf champions claimed the bronze medal with a convincing 4-0 win over Morocco's ASFAR in the tournament's third-place playoff at Arsenal Stadium, delivering a composed and clinical performance on the international stage. "It's a similar game in a lot of ways to the one we played four days ago," said Gotham FC coach Juan Carlos Amorós. "The main difference is we were able to get the early lead that we know unsettled teams, and we were able to be more clinical in front of goal, which really allowed us to then play a bit more of a game where players can enjoy."

Gotham FC take on ASFAR in the battle for third place of the Women's Champions Cup.

Gainbridge Super League

Carolina Ascent FC announced that the club has signed NWSL veteran midfielder Shea Groom. Groom, 32, brings 11 seasons of top-flight experience to Charlotte, having made 171 NWSL appearances across her professional career. Most recently, she played for Chicago Stars FC in 2025, appearing in 14 league matches. "Shea is a top player who is a massive signing for Carolina Ascent," said Carolina Ascent Head Coach Philip Poole. "She is going to have a big impact throughout the club and the community. I am personally looking forward to watching her show her qualities in front of our amazing fans at American Legion Memorial Stadium."

OTHER SPORTS

Major League Rugby

The Chicago Hounds are bringing one of Major League Rugby's biggest rivalries to the heart of Tennessee. The Chicago Hounds take on the New England Free Jacks in the Music City Rugby Showdown on Sunday, April 19 at GEODIS Park in Nashville. The MLR's first-ever contest in Tennessee will be played at the iconic GEODIS Park, the largest soccer-specific stadium in the United States and Canada. The stadium opened in May 2022 and includes multiple suites, four club areas, and a capacity that seats over 30,000 people. The neutral-site week four matchup is a rematch of the 2024 and 2025 Eastern Conference Championships. The two teams are now set to meet again in the Music City Rugby Showdown, blending Nashville's music-driven culture with the intensity that fans have come to expect from this rivalry matchup. "Dawg Town is hitting the road and heading to America's music and party capital," said Hounds Chief Executive Officer James English. "For the first time ever, Nashville will host a professional rugby match, bringing Major League Rugby to a city that lives and breathes live entertainment. The historic matchup features the league's most intense rivalry, the Chicago Hounds versus three-time reigning MLR champions, the New England Free Jacks."

Will Hooley does an exclusive interview with with Chicago Hounds Owner Peter Bernick about the decision to take a Major League Rugby match versus New England Free Jacks on April 19th to a new city in the aim to grow the game, eye on RWC 2031 & development of MLR in the US.

League One Volleyball

League One Volleyball (LOVB) named Sandra Idehen, a global sports and brand executive with more than 15 years of leadership experience, as its first Commissioner of LOVB Pro. A former senior leader at Nike and Jordan Brand, Idehen will lead the league into its next chapter of growth as LOVB builds on the momentum of its inaugural professional season and accelerates its rise on the global stage. Idehen steps into the role at a pivotal moment for LOVB Pro. Following a groundbreaking first season and the launch of its second year, the league has added three new professional teams, welcomed five new ownership groups, expanded to multiple broadcast partnerships alongside ESPN, secured more than 30 partners, and assembled a rapidly growing roster of 90 world-class athletes.

Jordyn Poulter earns Offensive Player of the Week honors after leading LOVB Salt Lake to two wins and sole control of the LOVB standings. On January 22, Poulter set Salt Lake to a LOVB record .570 team attack efficiency against LOVB Houston, with teammates hitting .597 off her sets.

Two days later, she paced Salt Lake to a five-set victory against LOVB Madison. Across the two matches, Poulter totaled 89 assists over eight sets, adding two kills and two aces. She currently leads the league with 11.3 assists per set and a .296 setting efficiency.

Athletes Unlimited Softball League

A professional softball team called the Carolina Blaze will begin play in Durham this summer as part of the Athletes Unlimited Softball League.

Major League Table Tennis

THE BEST OF MLTT WEEK 10: Chicago Wind Mo Zhang

HOCKEY

American Hockey League

Ontario Reign's Jacob Doty and San Diego Gulls' Jacob Doty just kept things going in their Saturday night AHL tilt!

ECHL

The 2026 ECHL All-Star Classic in Allen, Texas delivered a full weekend of fan-focused excitement, highlighted by a lively Fan Fest and a showcase of the league's top talent through skills competitions and the All-Star Game.

Professional Women's Hockey League

2025-26 PWHL Takeover Tour Recap! Denver

Ontario Hockey League

Celebrating Black Excellence in the OHL: North Bay Battalion Shamar Moses

North American Hockey League

Top 5 Plays of the Week

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

The Portland Fire unveiled their uniforms for the 2026 WNBA marking another step in the franchise's return to the league.

Unrivaled League

The Unrivaled League, a three-on-three women's basketball league, launched its tour in Philadelphia at Xfinity Mobile Arena, generating excitement for the city's future WNBA team.

NBA G League

Can't stop Jahmir Young! The Miami Heat Two-Way signee was named the G League's Player of the Week after putting up 32.3 PPG and 10.3 APG during a 2-1 stretch for the Skyforce.

LACROSSE

National Lacrosse League

Colorado Mammoth Andrew Kew scores seven goals against the Buffalo Bandits.

Premier Lacrosse League

The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) and Women's Lacrosse League (WLL) announced the league's 2026 All-Star Games will be held at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland on Fourth of July Weekend. "Maryland is the state of lacrosse, and Annapolis is one of the game's biggest lacrosse towns. There's something special about bringing our players and fans together in a setting that carries so much history - especially on the Fourth of July," said Paul Rabil, Co-Founder & President of the Premier Lacrosse League. "Hosting the PLL and WLL All-Star Games at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium is a celebration of the people who love this game, the players who define its highest level, and the deep roots of America's first sport." The holiday weekend celebration will bring the best players in professional men's and women's lacrosse to one of the sport's most historic venues, pairing elite competition with a patriotic setting in the heart of the Chesapeake Bay region. The PLL and WLL All-Star Games will feature league-wide fanfare, on-field skills competitions, and community engagement events throughout the weekend.

BASEBALL

Texas League

Manager Ricky Rivera, pitching coach Zach Wilkins, hitting coach Bobby Bell, development coach Jeremy Cologna, athletic trainer Jennifer Bardales, and strength coach Kevin Rivera are set to lead the Corpus Christi Hooks in 2026, the Houston Astros. Rivera, the 10th manager in 21 seasons of Hooks Baseball, is back in Corpus Christi for a second consecutive campaign. The 32-year-old skipper has enjoyed success in his native Puerto Rico during the past two winters. Before helping Santurce to the 2025 title as third base coach, Rivera won 2024 Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball League of Puerto Rico Manager of the Year honors after piloting San Juan to the championship series for the first time since 1997. 2026 marks Rivera's sixth season as a minor league manager. He joined the Astros system in 2020 and underwent two managerial seasons in Florida Complex League. Prior to the Hooks, Rivera helmed the Astros Class A post in Fayetteville, North Carolina in 2023 and 2024.

California League

The Los Angeles Angels and the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes name Dave Stapleton as the club's manager for the 2026 season. Stapleton, who is entering his 13th managerial season, has been managing in the Angels organization since 2014. With 479 wins as a manager, his most recent tenure with the Inland Empire 66ers, making playoff appearances three out of four years in his time there. "All of us are excited about the Angels' return to Rancho. Having played there for the last several years, I know the staff that works there does a terrific job and the community has really great fans. We're excited to show Rancho Cucamonga that the Angels have exciting young players, a lot of which made strides in the second half of last season to get to the Cal League Championship Series. I'm really looking forward to getting started!" Stapleton said.







