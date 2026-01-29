IFL Announces Inaugural IFL Cup at American Dream

SIOUX FALLS, SD & EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - The Indoor Football League (IFL) is proud to announce the launch of the inaugural IFL Cup, a groundbreaking, week-long national showcase event set to debut in May 2026 at American Dream, the nation's premier indoor entertainment destination.

Designed as a celebration of the growth and trajectory of the Indoor Football League, the IFL Cup will bring together elite competition, national broadcasts, immersive fan experiences, youth programming, a championship finale, and a championship celebration all staged within American Dream - one of the most iconic entertainment venues in the country.

"This is a bold step forward for our league," said Todd Tryon, Commissioner of the Indoor Football League. "The IFL Cup at American Dream represents everything we believe the future of indoor football should be... big moments, national visibility, unforgettable fan experiences, and a stage that matches the quality of our athletes and teams. This event is built to elevate our sport, our brands, and our connection with fans across the country."

Jared Widman, President of the IFL Business Division, added:

"Hosting the inaugural IFL Cup at American Dream, the nation's premier indoor entertainment destination, is an extraordinary opportunity for our league, our fans, and our broadcast partners. Pairing the reach and power of FanDuel Sports Network with the energy of tens of thousands of fans on site throughout this week-long event creates a one-of-a-kind national showcase. This is a defining moment for the Major League of Indoor Football and a powerful step forward in continuing to elevate our sport on the national stage."

"We are ecstatic that indoor football is returning to American Dream, with the IFL Cup set to take place this spring," said American Dream CMO Adam Petrick. "American Dream continues to deliver one-of-a-kind sporting events and live entertainment, offering guests a unique experience and setting that can only be found at our property."

Event Schedule

Monday, May 18

12:00 PM ET - Vegas vs. Orlando

7:00 PM ET - Arizona vs. New Mexico

Saturday, May 23

IFL Cup Youth Experience

All-day fan and youth engagement programming

Sunday, May 24

1:00 PM ET - Consolation Game

7:30 PM ET - IFL Cup Championship

10:30 PM ET - IFL Cup Championship Celebration

- DreamWorks Water Park - the largest indoor water park in North America

21+ Event

Broadcast Breakdown

Brent Stover, Kurtiss Riggs, Jason Fitz, Mike Babchik, and Kylan Darnell will serve as the broadcast team for all four IFL Cup games, providing comprehensive coverage throughout the week.

All IFL Cup games will air nationally on FanDuel Sports Network, delivering coast-to-coast exposure throughout tournament week. Monday's doubleheader is strategically aligned with the Golic & Golic broadcast window, further amplifying national reach and visibility.

A New Tradition Begins

The IFL Cup is designed to become a cornerstone event on the league calendar- one that delivers elevated competition, expanded national exposure, and unforgettable experiences for fans, partners, and players alike. As the IFL continues its growth as a major professional football league, the IFL Cup represents both a celebration of how far the league has come and a bold statement about where it is headed next.







