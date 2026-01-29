Rattlers Selected for Inaugural American Dream IFL Cup

GLENDALE, Arizona - The Arizona Rattlers will participate in the Indoor Football League's first midseason tournament, an event to be held over two weekends in May in New Jersey.

The American Dream IFL Cup will be played at the Arena at the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, N.J. The Arena is a regulation-sized NHL ice rink where ice hockey, indoor football, basketball, boxing and curling have been played.

Four teams have been selected for the tournament. The opening round on Monday, May 18, will have the Vegas Knight Hawks facing the Orlando Pirates at 9 a.m. Arizona time. The Rattlers will then face the New Mexico Chupacabras at 4 p.m.

The losing teams will meet in a consolation game on Sunday, May 24, at 10 a.m. Arizona time, with the championship game between the winners at 4:30 p.m. All games will be broadcast by one of the league's new streaming broadcast partners, the FanDuel Sports Network.

"This is a bold step forward for our league," IFL Commission Todd Tryon said in a league announcement today. "The IFL Cup at American Dream represents everything we believe the future of indoor football should be: big moments, national visibility, unforgettable fan experiences, and a stage that matches the quality of our athletes and teams. This event is built to elevate our sport, our brands, and our connection with fans across the country."

Vegas and New Mexico both play in the Rattlers' conference, and games against any of the three possible opponents will count in the season standings.

"This is a defining moment for the Major League of Indoor Football and a powerful step forward in continuing to elevate our sport on the national stage," Jared Widman, president of the IFL Business Division, said in today's announcement.

The Rattlers open the season March 28 at home versus the San Diego Strike Force. There are eight home games on the regular season schedule which runs through July 19. The first round of the playoffs are the weekend of August 1 with the IFL championship played in Tucson on August 15.

