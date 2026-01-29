Freight Sign Defensive Back Jacob Montes

Published on January 29, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Fishers Freight News Release







FISHERS - The Fishers Freight announced on Thursday that they have signed defensive back Jacob Montes for the upcoming 2026 season.

During the 2024-25 season, Montes played at Texas A&M-Kingsville, where he played in all 11 games at linebacker for the Javelinas. He finished the season with 40 total tackles, including 26 solo stops, and added 3.5 tackles for loss, 2 pass breakups, and 3 quarterback hurries.

The Newhall, California native had a season-high nine tackles against Western Oregon on October 26, 2024, while also forcing a fumble.

Prior to his time there, Montes played at the College of the Canyons. During the 2022-23 season, he totaled thirteen tackles in five games played. He followed that up with eight tackles in seven games played for the Cougars in the 2023-24 season.







Indoor Football League Stories from January 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.