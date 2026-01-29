Freight Sign Defensive Back Jacob Montes
FISHERS - The Fishers Freight announced on Thursday that they have signed defensive back Jacob Montes for the upcoming 2026 season.
During the 2024-25 season, Montes played at Texas A&M-Kingsville, where he played in all 11 games at linebacker for the Javelinas. He finished the season with 40 total tackles, including 26 solo stops, and added 3.5 tackles for loss, 2 pass breakups, and 3 quarterback hurries.
The Newhall, California native had a season-high nine tackles against Western Oregon on October 26, 2024, while also forcing a fumble.
Prior to his time there, Montes played at the College of the Canyons. During the 2022-23 season, he totaled thirteen tackles in five games played. He followed that up with eight tackles in seven games played for the Cougars in the 2023-24 season.
