All-CFL Receiver Justin Hardy Re-Signs with RedBlacks

OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced today that the football club has re-signed American receiver Justin Hardy.

The 34-year old Hardy suited up in 18 games last season for the REDBLACKS, posting 78 receptions for 1,019 yards and eight touchdowns. The Vanceboro, North Carolina native registered his third consecutive 1,000-yard season and was named East Division All-CFL.

"I'm thrilled to be back in Ottawa for another year," said Hardy. "The support from RNation is second to none and I can't wait to play in front of the best fans in the CFL again this season."

Hardy has played 59 games over his four seasons in the CFL with the REDBLACKS (2022-25), tallying 304 receptions for 3,787 yards and 16 touchdowns. In 2024, Hardy posted career-highs in receptions (97) and receiving yards (1,343) and was named All-CFL and the REDBLACKS' nominee for Most Outstanding Player. Hardy has also been named East Division All-CFL in each of the previous three seasons.

"We're extremely excited to have Justin back in Ottawa next season," said Ryan Dinwiddie Head Coach and General Manager of the Ottawa REDBLACKS. "He's one of the most talented receivers in the CFL and his playmaking ability will continue to be a key to our offence going forward."

The East Carolina product was originally selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth round, 107th overall in the 2015 NFL Draft. During his time in the NFL, Hardy played 73 games over five seasons with the Falcons (2015-19), totalling 95 receptions for 946 yards and 27 touchdowns. He also spent time with the Chicago Bears (2021) before heading to the nation's capital the following season.







