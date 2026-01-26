Moncrief Back for Stampeders Encore

Published on January 26, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed American defensive back Derrick Moncrief. The SAM honouree on the Canadian Football League Players Association's 2025 all-star team had been eligible to become a free agent on Feb. 10.

Derrick Moncrief

#6

Defensive back

College: Oklahoma State

Height: 6.01

Weight: 213

Born: June 25, 1993

Birthplace: Prattville, AL

American

In 2025, the eight-year veteran's first season with the Red and White, Moncrief played and started all 18 regular-season games at the SAM position. He had 67 defensive tackles including a league-leading 12 tackles for loss, two interceptions including one that he returned 70 yards for a touchdown, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and six knockdowns. He was voted by teammates as the winner of the Presidents' Ring award for excellence on and off the field.

Moncrief started the Western Semi-Final and had one tackle.

"We're excited to bring back another piece of the core of our team," said Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson. "Derrick is a great leader and he plays the game the right way."

"What an awesome blessing it is to be re-signing with this world-class organization and also working alongside great people," said Moncrief. "I'm excited for Year 2 and bringing a Grey Cup to Cowtown. Go Stamps!"

In 107 career regular-season contests for Calgary, Edmonton and Saskatchewan, Moncrief has 365 defensive tackles including 12 tackles for loss, nine special-teams stops, 11 sacks, 12 interceptions, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and 25 knockdowns.







Canadian Football League Stories from January 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.