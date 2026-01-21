All-Star Hicks Signs Three-Year Deal

The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed American defensive lineman Clarence Hicks to a three-year contract through the 2028 season. A West Division all-star and Calgary's nominee for Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2025, Hicks had been eligible to become a free agent on Feb. 10.

In 2025, his second season with the Red and White, Hicks played and started all 18 regular-season games at defensive end. He had a team-leading 12 sacks, 28 tackles including five tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and six knockdowns. Hicks also started the Western Semi-Final at BC and had three defensive tackles.

"We're committed to keeping our young talent and developing our players," said Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson. "You've got to have pass rushers to win in our league and Clarence is one of the best."

"We're building something in Calgary and I want to be a part of that," said Hicks. "I want to create a legacy with Calgary. I have great relationships with many people on this team and also with Coach Dave. I want to play for the Red and White the rest of my career."

Hicks signed with the Stampeders in 2024 and in 36 career regular-season contests he has 42 defensive tackles including one tackle for loss, 16 sacks, two forced fumbles, seven knockdowns and one special-teams stop.

Prior to coming to Calgary, the Pensacola, Fla., product attended training camp with the National Football League's Cincinnati Bengals in 2022 and played 10 games for the XFL's Seattle Sea Dragons in 2023, registering 21 tackles and two sacks.

In college, Hicks played 38 games over three seasons at the University of Texas at San Antonio. He was a first-team Conference USA all-star linebacker for the Roadrunners in 2021 after establishing a single-season school record with 10.5 sacks. Hicks also had 37 tackles and an interception. Over the course of three years at UTSA, he accumulated 108 tackles including 31 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and two interceptions.

Hicks transferred to UTSA after two years at Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College. In 12 games with the Blue Dragons, he had 42 tackles, 14 sacks and two forced fumbles. Hicks was named a second-team Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference all-star in 2018.







