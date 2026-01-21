Roughriders Indigenous Logo Proceeds Drive $60,000 Investment in Indigenous Students

Published on January 21, 2026

The Saskatchewan Roughriders Football Club, the Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation, and the First Nations University of Canada (FNUniv) have come together to announce a one-time $60,000 commitment to support incoming Indigenous students through the "Away from Home" Bursary and the Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation Scholarship.

The funding is made possible through the launch and sales of the Saskatchewan Roughriders' Indigenous logo merchandise. It was designed by Chris Chipak of the Red Pheasant Cree Nation (Treaty 6) with proceeds directed toward the Club's commitment to Truth and Reconciliation through purposeful, community-driven action.

"The success of our Indigenous logo has created an opportunity to give back in a meaningful way, and we are proud that these proceeds are being reinvested into education and opportunity for Indigenous youth," said Saskatchewan Roughriders President and CEO Craig Reynolds. "From the outset, we committed to ensuring this initiative would have lasting impact, and this partnership reflects our responsibility as a Club to take action in support of Truth and Reconciliation."

The one-time commitment includes two awards designed to reduce barriers and recognize achievement for students entering the First Nations University of Canada:

The $40,000 "Away from Home" Bursary, supporting Indigenous students who must relocate from their home communities to attend FNUniv.

The $20,000 Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation Scholarship, recognizing academic excellence among new Indigenous students entering FNUniv.

Together, the awards support students at a critical transition point as they begin their post-secondary journeys.

"This partnership brings together the strengths of the Football Club, the Foundation, and the First Nations University of Canada," said Cindy Fuchs, Executive Director of the Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation. "We believe strongly in the role sport and education play in developing young leaders. Through our work with FNUniv and organizations like the Northern Saskatchewan Football League, we see how sport builds confidence, resilience, and leadership - qualities that help young people succeed both on campus and in their communities."

The First Nations University of Canada emphasized the importance of partnerships that recognize both academic excellence and the lived realities of Indigenous students.

"We are grateful for this partnership with the Saskatchewan Roughriders Football Club and the Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation," said Dr. Jacqueline Ottmann, President of the First Nations University of Canada. "For many of our students, leaving home to pursue post-secondary education comes with significant challenges. This support helps ease that transition and reinforces that our students are valued and supported as they begin their academic journeys."

For students, the impact of the support is both practical and deeply personal.

"This support means I can focus on my education without worrying as much about the costs of being away from home," said third year Indigenous Social Work student Breanna Desnomie. "Knowing that the Roughriders, the Foundation, and FNUniv believe in Indigenous students like me gives me confidence to work hard and give back to my community."

This three-way partnership reflects a shared commitment to advancing education, leadership development, and reconciliation through tangible action.







