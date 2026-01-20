Riders Extend 2023 First-Round Draft Selection Lake Korte-Moore

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed National defensive lineman Lake Korte-Mooreto a one-year contract extension.

Korte-Moore(6'4-262) was selected by the Roughriders in the first round, third overall, of the 2023 CFL Draft. The 26-year-old Ottawa native has appeared in 41 regular-season games as a Roughrider, registering 29 defensive tackles, two sacks and three special teams stops.

As a rookie in 2023, Korte-Moore had 13 defensive tackles, one sack, one pass knockdown and one special teams tackle in 18 games. He played in 16 games in 2024, recording 14 defensive tackles (including one for a loss), one sack and one fumble recovery. During the Riders' championship season of 2025, Korte-Moore had two defensive tackles, one fumble recovery and one special teams tackle before sustaining a knee injury.

Korte-Moore spent four collegiate seasons (2018-22) at the University of British Columbia, registering 110 defensive tackles (23 for a loss), 10 sacks, two interceptions, eight pass knockdowns and three forced fumbles over 34 games. He was a Canada West All-Star in 2022 after a breakout season, logging a collegiate career high 48 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and six sacks. Korte-Moore participated in the 2023 College Gridiron Showcase and posted the highest vertical jump among defensive linemen at the CFL Combine.







