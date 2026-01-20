Blue Bombers Re-Sign Defensive Tackle Collin Kornelson
Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release
WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the club has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with Canadian defensive tackle Collin Kornelson.
Kornelson (6-2, 279; University of Manitoba; born: February 14, 2000, in Winnipeg, Mb.) returns to the Blue Bombers in 2026 for his second season after initially being selected by the club in the fifth round, 44th overall, in the 2023 Canadian Football League Draft.
He dressed for nine games in 2025 and made three defensive tackles. His CFL debut came against the B.C. Lions on June 12th last season.
A product of the Manitoba Bisons, Kornelson attended training camps with the Blue Bombers in 2023 and 2024 before returning to school. He was a second team All Canadian in 2024.
