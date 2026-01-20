Als Add American WR Demeer Blankumsee
Montreal Alouettes News Release
Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced today the signing of American wide receiver Demeer Blankumsee for two years (2026-2027).
Blankumsee (5'10", 192 lb) played three years at Toledo University and two seasons for Memphis University. In his last season with the Rockets, he gained 512 yards on 41 catches and three touchdowns. With the Tigers, the 24-year-old posted 98 catches for 1,578 yards and 13 touchdowns. The Cincinnati, OH native spent time with the New England Patriots in 2025.
