Tiger-Cats Ink Brian Ugwu and Kaleb Hayes

Published on January 20, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today the team has signed American defensive end Brian Ugwu and American defensive back Kaleb Hayes.

Ugwu, 25, began his collegiate career at Rutgers University, where he appeared in three games from 2019 to 2021, before transferring to Miami University in Ohio, where he played from 2022 to 2024. The 6-3, 256-pound native of Hillside, New Jersey, appeared in 41 games with the RedHawks and recorded 164 tackles (90 solo), 20.5 sacks, one interception, three passes defended, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. He was named First Team All-MAC and was Miami's Defensive MVP in his final season.

Hayes, 26, began his collegiate career at Oregon State, suiting up for 17 games from 2017 to 2020. During his time with the Beavers, he registered 46 tackles (32 solo) and eight passes defended. The 6-0, 194-pound native of Pasadena, California, transferred to BYU, where he played from 2021 to 2022. In 24 games with the Cougars, Hayes recorded 67 tackles (47 solo) and 19 pass breakups, earning Phil Steele All-Independent First Team Defense honours in 2021.

Undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft, Hayes has spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2023), New York Giants (2023), Denver Broncos (2024), Green Bay Packers (2025) and Chicago Bears (2025), as well as the Michigan Panthers of the UFL (2025).







