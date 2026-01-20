Stamps Re-Sign Local Product Teitz

The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed national linebacker Micah Teitz. The local product - Teitz was born in Calgary and is an alumnus of Springbank Community High School as well as the University of Calgary - had been eligible to become a free agent on Feb. 10.

In 2025, his second season with his hometown club, Teitz played 18 regular-season games and one playoff contest. He made 10 starts at middle linebacker and three starts at weak-side linebacker and had 48 defensive tackles including two tackles for loss, nine special-teams stops, one interception and one knockdown.

Teitz recorded the first interception of his CFL career in 2025 when he picked off a Nathan Rourke pass in Week 18 at BC.

A second-round draft selection by Saskatchewan in 2018, Teitz has played 94 career regular-season games for the Roughriders and Stampeders and accumulated 185 defensive tackles including 10 tackles for loss, 52 special-teams takedowns, three sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, one interception and four knockdowns.

Before turning pro, Teitz played four seasons with the U of C Dinos and had 191 career tackles including 16 tackles for loss while adding seven sacks, three forced fumbles and nine passes defended. He twice was named a Canada West all-star and was second-team all-Canadian on one occasion.







