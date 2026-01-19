Stampeders Sign Former Gators Linebacker
Published on January 19, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders News Release
The Calgary Stampeders have signed American linebacker R.J. Moten.
R.J. Moten
Linebacker
College: Florida
Height: 6.00
Weight: 224
Born: Apr. 23, 2002
Birthplace: Voorhees, NJ
American
In 2025, Moten played two games with the United Football League's Michigan Panthers and recorded a pair of tackles. He then attended training camp with the National Football League's New England Patriots and suited up for three pre-season contests, recording three tackles and one quarterback hurry.
In college, Moten played his final two seasons at the University of Florida and in 18 games for the Gators, he made 31 tackles including four tackles for loss and also had 0.5 sacks and a pass defended. He transferred to Florida after playing 29 games over three years at Michigan, where he saw action at the safety position. With the Wolverines, he recorded 65 tackles including three tackles for loss and added two sacks and two interceptions.
Moten earned all-conference academic honours on four occasions - twice in the Big Ten while at Michigan and twice in the Southeastern Conference when he played for the Gators.
His father Ron Moten Sr. also played football at the University of Florida and was drafted by the National Football League's Philadelphia Eagles in 1987.
Canadian Football League Stories from January 19, 2026
- Tiger-Cats Re-Sign Offensive Lineman Jakub Szott, Add Receiver Trejan Bridges - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Winnipeg Football Club Announces Installation of New High-Resolution Video Boards at Princess Auto Stadium - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Argos Ink DL Dewayne Hendrix & RB Peyton Logan; Add Global Draft Pick Soane Toia - Toronto Argonauts
- Stampeders Sign Former Gators Linebacker - Calgary Stampeders
- Blue Bombers Sign Kicker Sergio Castillo, Punter Jamieson Sheahan to Contract Extensions - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Brooks Staying with Stampeders - Calgary Stampeders
- Riders Extend Quarterback Jack Coan - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Canada Gold Named Official Precious Metals Partner of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats for 2026 CFL Season - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Calgary Stampeders Stories
- Stampeders Sign Former Gators Linebacker
- Brooks Staying with Stampeders
- Stampeders Re-Sign Tevin Jones
- Jack-Kurdyla Re-Signs with Red and White
- Stampeders Re-Sign Wiley