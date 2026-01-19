Stampeders Sign Former Gators Linebacker

Published on January 19, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







The Calgary Stampeders have signed American linebacker R.J. Moten.

R.J. Moten

Linebacker

College: Florida

Height: 6.00

Weight: 224

Born: Apr. 23, 2002

Birthplace: Voorhees, NJ

American

In 2025, Moten played two games with the United Football League's Michigan Panthers and recorded a pair of tackles. He then attended training camp with the National Football League's New England Patriots and suited up for three pre-season contests, recording three tackles and one quarterback hurry.

In college, Moten played his final two seasons at the University of Florida and in 18 games for the Gators, he made 31 tackles including four tackles for loss and also had 0.5 sacks and a pass defended. He transferred to Florida after playing 29 games over three years at Michigan, where he saw action at the safety position. With the Wolverines, he recorded 65 tackles including three tackles for loss and added two sacks and two interceptions.

Moten earned all-conference academic honours on four occasions - twice in the Big Ten while at Michigan and twice in the Southeastern Conference when he played for the Gators.

His father Ron Moten Sr. also played football at the University of Florida and was drafted by the National Football League's Philadelphia Eagles in 1987.







Canadian Football League Stories from January 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.