Argos Ink DL Dewayne Hendrix & RB Peyton Logan; Add Global Draft Pick Soane Toia

Published on January 19, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts announced today that the team has signed DL Dewayne Hendrix, RB Peyton Logan, and DL Soane Toia.

Hendrix (6'4"/275lbs) played 13 games in B.C. last season, recording 21 defensive tackles and four sacks. The Illinois native spent the first three seasons of his CFL career in Toronto (2021-2023), where he tallied eight sacks and 65 defensive tackles in 38 games, while helping the Boatmen win the Grey Cup in 2022. The Pittsburgh product would move on to the Ticats in 2024. For his five-year CFL career, Hendrix racked up 103 defensive tackles, 16 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

Logan (5'6"/189lbs) played three games in Winnipeg last season after three years in Calgary. The Tennessee native played 36 games in red and white, primarily as a return specialist, where he averaged 11 yards per punt return with one touchdown and 23 yards per kick return with another score. The former Tennessee-Martin Skyhawk also added 887 rushing yards, 340 receiving yards, and five offensive touchdowns across 39 CFL games.

Toia (6'0"/278lbs) was a second-round pick in the CFL's global draft in 2025. The Tonga native played five seasons at San Jose State (2020-2024), seeing action in 57 games while tallying 153 tackles, 26.5 for loss, and 12 sacks. Toia was named All-Mountain West First Team in 2024 and Second Team in 2023.

