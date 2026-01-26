Boatmen Extend Standout LB Cam Judge; Sign Two Americans

TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced today they have extended the contract of Canadian LB Cam Judge and signed American RB Sam Hicks and American DB Owen Goss.

Judge (6'0"/230lbs) came back to the Argos via trade with Calgary last January and turned in an outstanding season, being nominated for Toronto's Most Outstanding Defensive Player. In 2025, Judge tallied 79 defensive tackles, four special teams tackles, three sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, and one touchdown. The Montreal-born Judge spent the previous three seasons in Calgary, where he was the Stampeders nominee for Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2024, Most Outstanding Canadian in 2022, 2023, and 2024, as well as a CFL and West All-Star in 2022. In those three seasons, Judge recorded 241 defensive tackles, eight sacks, seven interceptions, five forced fumbles, and one touchdown in 52 games. The UCLA product signed in Toronto in 2021 and played eight games in Double Blue with 13 defensive tackles and one special teams tackle. The 31-year-old started his CFL career in Saskatchewan, playing for the Riders from 2017-2019, being nominated as the Western Division's Most Outstanding Canadian in 2019 after making 61 defensive tackles, 11 special teams tackles, five sacks, two interceptions, and one forced fumble. For his career, Judge has amassed 435 defensive tackles, 26 special teams tackles, 18 sacks, eleven interceptions, and nine forced fumbles over 118 regular-season games. He has also played five playoff games over his eight-year career.

Hicks (5'9"/190lbs) played 14 games at Abilene Christian University in 2024, racking up 1,333 rushing yards, 14 touchdowns, to go along with 45 receptions for 341 yards and three more scores. The Texas native was named AP Second Team All-American. Hicks spent two seasons at Central Michigan from 2022 to 2023, where he averaged 21.9 punt return yards and rushed for 51 yards and one touchdown over 23 games. The all-purpose player switched from receiver to running back after his first season at CMU. The 25-year-old also had collegiate stops at Saddleback College in 2021 and Oklahoma State in 2020.

Goss (6'0"/202lbs) played 11 games at the University of Arizona in 2024, recording 52 tackles, four for loss, one sack, two pass deflections, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. Before Arizona, Goss played at Colgate, where he was First Team All-Patriot League in 2023 and a team captain. That year, the Illinois native tallied 58 tackles, two interceptions, three blocked kicks, and one forced fumble. For his Colgate career, Goss amassed 115 tackles, three interceptions, 13 pass deflections, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and three blocked kicks.

The team also announced the release of Canadian OL Darius Ciraco and American DL Derek Parish.







