Riders Extend All-CFL Guard Jacob Brammer

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American offensive lineman Jacob Brammer to a one-year contract extension.

Brammer (6'4-301) returns to the Riders after an impressive 2025 season at right guard, culminating in his first All-CFL honours. Brammer helped solidify the right side of the offensive line, suiting up for 17 regular-season games while helping the Roughriders finish tied for the second-fewest sacks allowed (26) and boast the CFL's second-leading rusher (A.J. Ouellette, with 1,222 yards). Brammer and his linemates received top marks from PFF in Weeks 1, 2, 4, 9, 11, 14, and 15 and were named the top offensive line in the months of June and September.

He started both the Western Final and the Grey Cup, where the line's exemplary play allowed no sacks, helped Ouellette rush for 113 yards against the Lions, and protected Harris so he could throw for 302 yards in the Championship.

The Texas native made his CFL debut on July 19, 2024, and was named to Pro Football Focus' CFL Honour Roll for that week based on his performance. He went on to play four more games that season and suited up for both the Western Semi-Final and Western Final.

Collegiately, Brammer played one season (2022) at Vanderbilt University. He started 11 games and recorded 718 snaps, all at right tackle. He was part of a Commodores offensive line that allowed only 15 sacks in 12 games, the fourth-best mark in the Southeastern Conference.

Prior to his time at Vanderbilt, Brammer spent four collegiate seasons (2018-21) at the University of North Texas. He played in 38 games (35 starts), primarily at right tackle. In 2021, Brammer was part of an offensive line that helped the Mean Green average 235.4 rushing yards per game, the fifth-most in the country. He earned an All-Conference USA second-team honour in 2020 and an All-Conference USA honorable mention in 2021.

