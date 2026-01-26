Tiger-Cats Release Pending Free Agent Tim White
Tiger-Cats Release Pending Free Agent Tim White

Published on January 26, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release


The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today the following player has been released by the club ahead of the Feb. 10 free agency period:

AMER - WR - Tim White

