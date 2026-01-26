Tiger-Cats Release Pending Free Agent Tim White
Published on January 26, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today the following player has been released by the club ahead of the Feb. 10 free agency period:
AMER - WR - Tim White
Check out the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from January 26, 2026
- Riders Sign Kentucky Standout Justin (J.J.) Weaver - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Tiger-Cats Re-Sign Dolegala, Add Rountree III and Matthews - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Travis Theis Extended; Austin Mack Released - Montreal Alouettes
- Roughriders Ink 2023 Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year QB Jordan McCloud - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Stampeders Add Three Newcomers to Roster - Calgary Stampeders
- Tiger-Cats Release Pending Free Agent Tim White - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Lions Sign NFL Veteran and Former Notre Dame RB Tony Jones Jr. - B.C. Lions
- Moncrief Back for Stampeders Encore - Calgary Stampeders
- Riders Extend All-CFL Guard Jacob Brammer - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- All-CFL Receiver Justin Hardy Re-Signs with RedBlacks - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Blue Bombers Re-Sign Future Hall of Famer Stanley Bryant - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hamilton Tiger-Cats Stories
- Tiger-Cats Re-Sign Dolegala, Add Rountree III and Matthews
- Tiger-Cats Release Pending Free Agent Tim White
- Tiger-Cats Sign American Receiver Jerjuan Newton
- Tiger-Cats' Jamal Peters to Join United Way's Sleepless for Our Community
- Tiger-Cats Ink Brian Ugwu and Kaleb Hayes