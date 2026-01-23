Tiger-Cats Sign American Receiver Jerjuan Newton

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today the team has signed American receiver Jerjuan Newton.

Newton, 24, spent his collegiate career at the University of Toledo from 2019 to 2024. The 5-foot-11, 194-pound native of St. Petersburg, Florida recorded 206 receptions for 2,942 yards and 32 touchdowns in 63 career collegiate games. His best season came in 2024 where he had 72 receptions for 1,048 yards and 11 majors while being named First-Team All-MAC.

He is the Rockets all-time leader in touchdown receptions and ranks fifth all-time in receptions and receiving yards. He was also named First-Team All-MAC in 2023 and Second-Team All-MAC in 2022.

After going undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft, Newton was signed by the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent and attended their training camp.







