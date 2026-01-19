Tiger-Cats Re-Sign Offensive Lineman Jakub Szott, Add Receiver Trejan Bridges
Published on January 19, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today the team has re-signed national offensive lineman Jakub Szott and signed American wide receiver Trejan Bridges.
Szott, 27, suited up for 14 games with the Tiger-Cats during the 2025 season. Over the course of his five-year CFL career, the 6-4, 290-pound Toronto native has dressed in 42 games with Hamilton (2023, 2025), Edmonton (2024), Winnipeg (2023) and Ottawa (2021). Szott was originally selected by Ottawa in the fourth round (29th overall) of the 2020 CFL Draft after playing 37 games over four seasons (2016-19) with the McMaster Marauders.
Bridges, 25, is a 6-1, 185-pound wide receiver from Carrollton, Texas. He began his college career at Oklahoma (2019-20), appearing in 15 games and recording nine receptions for 101 yards and two touchdowns. Bridges then played at East Los Angeles College in 2022, where he had 59 receptions for 762 yards and eight touchdowns in 11 games. Most recently, he suited up for 12 games at Central Arkansas in 2024, recording 53 receptions for 748 yards and six touchdowns.
