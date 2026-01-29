Tiger-Cats Re-Sign Offensive Lineman Quinton Barrow
Published on January 29, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today the team has re-signed American offensive lineman Quinton Barrow.
Barrow, 25, suited up for 18 games for the Tiger-Cats in the 2025 season, starting at tackle and providing steady pass protection throughout the year. He earned East Division All-CFL honours, was named to the CFL Honour Roll three times (Weeks 5, 18, 21) and recorded the second-best run-blocking grade among CFL offensive tackles.
The 6-6, 331-pound native of Inkster, Michigan, joined the Tiger-Cats ahead of the 2024 season and has suited up for 35 games over two seasons with Hamilton.
Collegiately, he played 36 games over five seasons at Grand Valley State University (2018-22), making 36 consecutive starts at left tackle and earning GLIAC Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2022.
Canadian Football League Stories from January 29, 2026
- Lions Bring Back 2023 Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman Dejon Allen - B.C. Lions
- Stamps Add All-Conference D-Lineman - Calgary Stampeders
- Elks Sign Former All-CFL Receiver Austin Mack - Edmonton Elks
- Tiger-Cats Re-Sign Offensive Lineman Quinton Barrow - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- James Butler Remains with Lions Through 2027 Season - B.C. Lions
- Stampeders Re-Sign Thompson - Calgary Stampeders
- Riders Sign All-CFL Receiver Keesean Johnson to a Two-Year Extension - Saskatchewan Roughriders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hamilton Tiger-Cats Stories
- Tiger-Cats Re-Sign Offensive Lineman Quinton Barrow
- Tiger-Cats Re-Sign Quarterback Frost, Sign Running Back Watts
- Tiger-Cats Re-Sign Dolegala, Add Rountree III and Matthews
- Tiger-Cats Release Pending Free Agent Tim White
- Tiger-Cats Sign American Receiver Jerjuan Newton