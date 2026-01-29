Lions Add Six More Americans to the Roster

Published on January 29, 2026

B.C. Lions News Release







(Vancouver) - The BC Lions announced the signings of six Americans to the roster: linebackers Corey Flagg and Ralen Goforth, defensive back Joshua Pickett, wide receivers Anthony Sambucci and Treon Sibley and offensive lineman Logan Zschernitz.

Flagg (5'10, 233 lbs)- suited up in 43 games with the Miami Hurricanes from 2020-23, making 179 tackles, 24.5 tackles for a loss, 5.5 sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery. Flagg transferred to Missouri for his senior season and led the Tigers with 81 tackles to go along with 4.5 tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks and one interception.

Goforth (6'1, 227 lbs)- signed with the Green Bay Packers as a non-drafted free agent in 2024 and was waived by the team with an injury settlement in November. After suiting up in 40 games at USC from 2019 to 2022 and making 149 tackles, Goforth transferred to Washington and registered 37 tackles, four tackles for a loss, a pair of pass breakups and a fumble recovery in 15 contests.

Pickett (6'0, 188 lbs)- moves north after a training camp appearance with the Denver Broncos in 2025. Pickett previously suited up in 50 games with 23 starts at Duke, making 101 total tackles, 18 pass breakups, a pair of sacks and one forced fumble. He earned Academic All-ACC selections in each of his final three seasons with the Blue Devils.

Sambucci (6'1, 190 lbs)- attended rookie mini-camp with the Chicago Bears last year after attending Western Michigan from 2020 to 2024. After becoming a starter in his third year, Sambucci finished with 75 receptions for 1,006 yards and nine touchdowns in 44 games with the Broncos. He also completed a 31-yard touchdown pass in a 2022 game against Pittsburgh.

Sibley (6'1, 205 lbs)- is coming off an impressive tenure at Liberty from 2019 to 2024, where he hauled in 68 receptions for 1,249 yards and ten touchdowns in 59 games. As a senior, Sibley recorded a career-best 28 catches for 510 yards to go along with two majors.

Zschernitz (6'3, 305 lbs)- signed with the New York Giants as a non-drafted free agent and attended rookie mini-camp with the team in 2025. In 49 games at Northern Illinois from 2019 to 2024, Zschernitz saw action at guard before being moved to starting centre in his senior year. A second-team All-MAC selection in 2024, that year he helped the Huskies eclipse 100 rushing yards in six games and put out 388 total yards in a historic upset against Notre Dame. The Huskies ended the campaign with 382.2 yards per game, good for second in the MAC conference.







