Stamps Add All-Conference D-Lineman
Published on January 29, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders News Release
The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive lineman Brandon Maina.
Brandon Maina
Defensive lineman
College: Wofford
Height: 5.11
Weight: 270
Born: Apr. 11, 2003
Birthplace: Hiram, GA
American
Maina played 44 games over five years at Wofford College and finished his collegiate career fifth on the Terriers' all-time list with 19.5 career sacks. He also accumulated 181 tackles including 25.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and a blocked kick.
Maina earned first-team all-Southern Conference honours in 2025 after making 58 tackles including 15 tackles for loss and 11 sacks in 10 games. He was second-team all-conference in 2023 and was also a member of the conference academic honour roll for four consecutive years.
