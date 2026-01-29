Stamps Add All-Conference D-Lineman

The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive lineman Brandon Maina.

Brandon Maina

Defensive lineman

College: Wofford

Height: 5.11

Weight: 270

Born: Apr. 11, 2003

Birthplace: Hiram, GA

American

Maina played 44 games over five years at Wofford College and finished his collegiate career fifth on the Terriers' all-time list with 19.5 career sacks. He also accumulated 181 tackles including 25.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and a blocked kick.

Maina earned first-team all-Southern Conference honours in 2025 after making 58 tackles including 15 tackles for loss and 11 sacks in 10 games. He was second-team all-conference in 2023 and was also a member of the conference academic honour roll for four consecutive years.







